WLET - Sallie Greenfield
WLET - Sallie Greenfield

Two observations

Thank you for your excellent, well-balanced article concerning the Moravian division over same-sex marriage (“A great divide,” Aug. 15). You are fortunate to have John Hinton as a reporter.

I am a sixth-generation Moravian. I am not a theologian, but I am a student of the Bible and church history and have traveled extensively throughout the Moravian Church worldwide.

I wish to make two observations:

  • The Moravian Church is proud to be a Black and Hispanic church. Approximately 80% or more of the Moravians in the world today live in Africa, the Caribbean, Central and South America. Ask these churches how they feel about same-sex marriages and the ordination of homosexuals. With so many of our local churches without ministers, we need to bring our African and Hispanic brothers and sisters to us as missionaries to preach “The Word” to us. They do have their own seminaries.
  • The largest (by far!) Christian denominations in the world today are the Roman Catholic and the world-wise Orthodox faiths. They are solidly and officially opposed to same-sex marriages and the ordination of homosexuals. Incidentally, the Moravians and Roman Catholics are combining some of their congregations in the Congo.

Finally, the Concerned Moravians will continue to be active. We are not going away! We earnestly invite all Moravians, whatever their opinion, to come to the next meeting of our organization. An announcement of the place and time will be made soon.

Sallie Greenfield

Winston-Salem

