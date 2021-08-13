WLET - Sam Engel

Conservative hesitancy

I’ve been listening to Republican commentators and I think I’m starting to understand the conservative hesitancy to fight COVID.

Conservatives have been primed to fight against people — liberals — who will try to “take our freedoms.” For decades they’ve been warned that Democratic politicians want to take their gun and their Bibles. Democrats want to force them to “accept” homosexuals, Muslims and immigrants — which for some reason will make them less free — they’ve been told.

Never mind that such claims are illogical and false. This is what they believe and this is how their politicians win elections.

So the Republican response to any political disagreement is to see the conflict in terms of fighting for their freedoms. Republican leaders have to either keep urging their followers to fight for freedom — even in the face of a deadly pandemic — or admit that sometimes we’ve got to bend a little and cooperate with others to beat an enemy.

That's why Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are doubling down, even while children in their states die. It's all about "freedom."