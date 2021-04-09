WLET - Sam Ferguson - NOT TIL 4/18

Be watchful

What the heck is wrong with us? Don't like someone? Why ignore them when you can just shoot them? Feel wronged by your co-workers (who hasn’t)? Don't go to HR and complain, it's easier just to shoot them. Claim you are a sex addict? Why get help when you can just go shoot some Asian-Americans? And when President Biden wants to ban "ghost" guns, people are up in arms that the Democrats want to take away their Second Amendment rights.

If you want to own a gun to hunt, fine. Although you really don't need a high-capacity assault rifle. Want a gun for home protection? Fine. But go through a proper background check and maybe even take a course in gun safety. And for God's sake, don't leave it around for your kids to play with!

We have to be watchful when we go to school, to work, to the grocery store, even to church. It's sad that we are becoming so jaded to mass shootings that they are a normal part of life. I ask again, what the heck is wrong with us?

Sam Ferguson

Lewisville