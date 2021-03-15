 Skip to main content
WLET - Sam Ferguson - THURSDAY
No sour grapes

Really? Was it THAT slow of a news day that the front page story was "Muscadine juice may be offered at schools"?

Did nothing else of any consequence happen in the world to bump that story off the front page?

And I loved Rep. Howard's quote: "If the kids would stop and try it, they would prefer it. ..." — sounds like what my parents told me about lima beans, and the were WRONG!

No, I'm not going to cancel my subscription. I enjoy reading the paper for the news stories, the insights, and sometimes, just for the laughs.

Sam Ferguson

Lewisville

