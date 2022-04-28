WLET - Sami Ousley Bills - SUNDAY

Hardman for school board
As a veteran North Carolina educator and National Board Certified Teacher, I urge readers to support Michael Hardman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education. School curriculum has become excessively packed with “extras,” so his “back to basics” approach is sorely needed to restore optimal student achievement.
More is not better in terms of the learning process. Streamlining instructional content adds depth and quality to subject matter, which benefits both teachers and students. Michael’s civil engineering experience provides a practical perspective of the current STEM focus, expanding the board’s vision of what students know and are able to do in the future. Please support Hardman4Schools!
Sami Ousley Bills
Winston-Salem