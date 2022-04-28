 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WLET - Sami Ousley Bills - SUNDAY

  • 0

Hardman for school board

As a veteran North Carolina educator and National Board Certified Teacher, I urge readers to support Michael Hardman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education. School curriculum has become excessively packed with “extras,” so his “back to basics” approach is sorely needed to restore optimal student achievement.

More is not better in terms of the learning process. Streamlining instructional content adds depth and quality to subject matter, which benefits both teachers and students. Michael’s civil engineering experience provides a practical perspective of the current STEM focus, expanding the board’s vision of what students know and are able to do in the future. Please support Hardman4Schools!

Sami Ousley Bills

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'The right people were convicted.' Robin Paul, mother of NBA star Chris Paul, doesn't believe innocence claims from 4 men found guilty of killing her father.

'The right people were convicted.' Robin Paul, mother of NBA star Chris Paul, doesn't believe innocence claims from 4 men found guilty of killing her father.

Robin Paul, the mother of NBA star Chris Paul, said the five men (four of whom are trying to prove their innocence; the fifth was killed in 2019) are guilty in her father's murder. Nathaniel Jones, 61, was murdered on Nov. 15, 2019 in the carport of his home on Moravia Street. The five men, who were teenagers when they were convicted, are Nathaniel Cauthen, Rayshawn Banner, Christopher Bryant, Jermal Tolliver and Dorrell Brayboy, who was stabbed to death on Aug. 28, 2019. The men said Winston-Salem police coerced them into making false confessions. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert