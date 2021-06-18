WLET - Sammy Choate

Proud to be an American

On June 17, President Biden tweeted: We cannot rest until the promise of equality is fulfilled — for every one of us, in every corner of this nation. That is the meaning of Juneteenth.

I'm sorry, but I just can't imagine his predecessor tweeting anything so gracious and true.

I’m so grateful that we have a president now who can sincerely and intelligently talk about Juneteenth and who can face Russian President Vladimir Putin without performing some act of fealty toward him. This is how you put America first.

Biden reminds me of why I feel proud to be an American.

Sammy Choate

Winston-Salem