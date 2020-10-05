 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Sandra Mikush
0 comments

WLET - Sandra Mikush

  • 0

The next president

As a mother and grandmother, I believe that this is the most consequential election of my lifetime. During the first presidential debate, I became more convinced than ever that Joe Biden is the best person to lead our country forward. He has a proven track record as a public servant. He will unite the country instead of dividing us, he will be honest and trustworthy, and he will restore our standing in the world.

I’m tired of a president who is rude, disrespectful and a terrible role model for our children. We need a president who cares about all Americans, not just those who voted for him. It’s time to bring our country together for the greater good. I encourage my fellow North Carolinians to join me in electing Joe Biden the next president of the United States.

Sandra Mikush

Todd

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News