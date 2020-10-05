WLET - Sandra Mikush

The next president
As a mother and grandmother, I believe that this is the most consequential election of my lifetime. During the first presidential debate, I became more convinced than ever that Joe Biden is the best person to lead our country forward. He has a proven track record as a public servant. He will unite the country instead of dividing us, he will be honest and trustworthy, and he will restore our standing in the world.
I’m tired of a president who is rude, disrespectful and a terrible role model for our children. We need a president who cares about all Americans, not just those who voted for him. It’s time to bring our country together for the greater good. I encourage my fellow North Carolinians to join me in electing Joe Biden the next president of the United States.
Sandra Mikush
Todd
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!