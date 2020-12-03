WLET - Sandra Smith

I can’t for the life of me see where the war on religion is taking place. People have the right to pray anytime they choose and (normally) the right to attend whatever place of worship they choose. The states are trying to limit the spread of a disease that can be deadly to some. People are warned to limit their exposure as much as is practicable. You seldom see more than a few people in a liquor store whereas places of worship can be very crowded.