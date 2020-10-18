WLET - Sara Blackburn

Compassionate and pro-life

Voters in N.C. Senate District 31 need to re-elect Joyce Krawiec. She has legislative and business experience and works hard to help her constituents. She is never too busy to respond to people's questions and concerns.

She cares about helping people with problems caused by COVID-19 and effects of the shutdown. Sen. Krawiec was the primary sponsor of the No Patient Left Alone Act and N.C. Caregivers Act to allow patients to have a family member present with them in the hospital.

She is compassionate and pro-life. Sen. Krawiec was a sponsor of the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and the Unborn Child Protection Dismemberment Act.

We need to keep a common-sense, conservative like Joyce Krawiec in the N.C. Senate!

Sara Blackburn

Winston-Salem