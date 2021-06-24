WLET - Sarah Bailey

Know the truth

I’d like to thank the organizers of the Juneteenth festival at Bailey Park on Saturday (“‘Experience Juneteenth,’” June 20). I found the celebration to be moving, educational and joyful.

Some in our society think that commemorating the tragic circumstances — the date when enslaved people in Texas were finally informed that they were free — is divisive. Somehow these same people seem to think that commemorating Confederate soldiers in statue form isn’t.

Our children need to know the truth about what happened then — and about what’s happening now. Trying to hide America’s racism is dishonorable. You can’t solve any problem by pretending it’s not real.

Sarah Bailey

Winston-Salem