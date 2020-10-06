WLET - Sarah Fount

For real?

I know there have been a lot of jokes about President Trump’s mental capacities – and some serious allegations because of the way he talks and acts. But for him to leave Walter Reed Hospital all hopped up on steroids and stand on that balcony, gasping for breath, and then, without a mask on, go into the White House, where infections are on the rise – is this for real?

Who was he saluting?

Why does he insist on urging Americans to throw away their masks when wearing masks have saved lives?

Does he want Americans to die or does he just not care as long as he can stand in front of flashing camera lights?

You don’t recover from COVID in three days, not even with the best treatment. It’s not a matter of being “tough.” A germ doesn’t care if you’re “tough.”

Trump was irresponsible, selfish and capricious before. Now he is seriously risking American lives, all so he can look good.

Sarah Fount

Winston-Salem