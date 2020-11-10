WLET - Sarah Fount

Talking points

I don’t mean to be insulting or argumentative, but I’m very concerned about my Republican friends and neighbors. They don’t seem to be capable of absorbing information and learning anything new.

They’re still holding a grudge over then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s supposed missteps over Benghazi — even though multiple investigations by Republican-led committees failed to find that she’d done anything wrong.

They still claim that President Obama gave Iran millions of dollars, even though I’m sure they’ve heard that, as part of the nuclear deal, all he did was free up frozen assets that already belonged to them.

It was a negotiation — they had to get something. He gave them what was already theirs. President Trump would brag about that kind of deal until his dying day.

But Republicans just can’t let go of their talking points. They act like their party has never done anything wrong and only Democrats have flaws.

That makes no sense. Republicans are human beings like anyone else. They ought to be able to accept and adjust to new information even if it contradicts their pet theories.

Incidentally, about the 2020 election …