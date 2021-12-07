WLET - Sean Nelligan - WEDNESDAY

Misleading
I received an email today from Sen. Thom Tillis with the subject line “Preventing $450,000 Payments to Illegal Immigrants." The good senator wants me to know he’s fighting to keep the Biden administration from giving the tax dollars of hardworking Americans to illegal immigrants. What he doesn’t say is that these potential settlements are the result of lawsuits filed on behalf of families separated at the border under former President Trump’s inhumane policy. That’s right. If there are cash payments actually made it will be the fault of Trump, not Biden.
There are many, many pressing problems our nation is facing. Global warming, the economy, civil rights, and election integrity, to name just a few. This voter would appreciate our senator spending more time working on solutions to these issues and less on ginning up his base with misleading press releases and emails.
Sean Nelligan
Clemmons