WLET - Shamil Luqman - WEDNESDAY

Seeing the connection
A lot of what shapes our views of the world comes from things that we can see clearly, actions that are in our face and can thus be easily thought about. Climate change isn't one of those issues. It's gradual acceleration toward problems for our world is barely noticed by most, and many don't see the connection between greenhouse gas emissions and our changing climate, which leads to more turbulent weather.
Reducing emissions can't be done by a small group of people. The majority of people need to get behind the idea of reducing emissions or no change will be made.
Shamil Luqman
Winston-Salem
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!