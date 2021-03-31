WLET - Sharon Atkins - FRIDAY

Go to church

I know how much you love controversy, so I’m surprised that you haven’t praised rapper Lil Nas X yet for his satanic, homosexual video hit (“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”) and his “Satan shoes.” Apparently, he’s trying to outdo Cardi B’s “WAP” in filthiness and offense.

Who would ever have thought that a song praising Satan would be popular — and that parents would allow their children to listen to it?

Also in the news is that New York is the latest state to legalize marijuana. Why haven’t you written an editorial praising that decision yet?

These are the warning signs that are a result of declining church attendance, as the Pew Research Center reports. For the first time in American history, less than 50% of the population reports that it attends church regularly.

Without church attendance, our country faces a grave moral decline. Our children are getting their lessons from TikTok videos and Netflix movies rather than from strong, traditional Christian ministries.

Parents need to wake up to what their children are being exposed to. And they need to wake up on Sunday morning and take their children to church!

Sharon Atkins

Winston-Salem