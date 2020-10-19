WLET - Shawn McFarlin

It is personal
My husband and I are self-employed, so health insurance has always been expensive and limited in choices for us.
Last year, I was diagnosed with Lymphoma and am now amongst the millions of Americans with a pre-existing condition. I am very concerned about what may happen to us if the Affordable Care Act is overturned by the Supreme Court or a Republican-controlled legislature in Washington and the subsequent effect here in North Carolina. The GOP, despite vowing to protect pre-existing conditions, has offered up nothing in writing that we can consider. That is not acceptable.
Terri LeGrand is a hard-working mother caring for a daughter with a chronic medical condition. She understands the struggles firsthand. She’s running for the right reasons and will work hard for all citizens of Senate District 31.
Shawn McFarlin
Kernersville
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!