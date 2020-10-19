 Skip to main content
WLET - Shawn McFarlin
WLET - Shawn McFarlin

It is personal

My husband and I are self-employed, so health insurance has always been expensive and limited in choices for us.

Last year, I was diagnosed with Lymphoma and am now amongst the millions of Americans with a pre-existing condition. I am very concerned about what may happen to us if the Affordable Care Act is overturned by the Supreme Court or a Republican-controlled legislature in Washington and the subsequent effect here in North Carolina. The GOP, despite vowing to protect pre-existing conditions, has offered up nothing in writing that we can consider. That is not acceptable.

Terri LeGrand is a hard-working mother caring for a daughter with a chronic medical condition. She understands the struggles firsthand. She’s running for the right reasons and will work hard for all citizens of Senate District 31.

Shawn McFarlin

Kernersville

