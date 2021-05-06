 Skip to main content
WLET - Sherry Moss
WLET - Sherry Moss

Two different effects

I read that 70% of the senior population and 40% of the adult population in the U.S. are fully vaccinated (“Why the US may not reach herd immunity from COVID-19,” May 4, journalnow.com.). There must be millions more who are partially vaccinated, awaiting their second shots. Why are we so surprised that the demand for vaccinations is going down?

I recognize that many people, too many perhaps, are reluctant to get vaccinated. This may explain a portion of the decrease in demand. The other reason demand is going down is because there are fewer people that need to get vaccinated -- they've already been vaccinated!

Can we maybe try to tease out these two different effects when reporting on the rates of vaccination rather than attributing all of our concern to anti-vaxxers? They are only part of the story. The exaggeration in the news media in cases like this continues to keep people riled up unnecessarily. Give us all a break and report accurately, please!

Sherry Moss

Winston-Salem

