WLET - Shirley Joyner Bailey

Pray for Cunningham
Let's all pray for Cal Cunningham. His name has been dragged through the mud long enough. Leave his personal life to him and his family. Enough is enough of anything and I think at this time he needs prayers instead of dragging the passed out.
The election is over and the Republicans got what they wanted; so may it be. I got a card yesterday on the same old thing about Cal Cunningham. He's already been hurt enough. Let's go to Washington for a while. I'm sure we could find plenty up there that we need to clean.
Shirley Joyner Bailey
Lewisville
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!