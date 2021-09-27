WLET - Shirley Moser

An awful mistake

Will the Winston-Salem City Council members who voted for the Carolina Classic Fair to be held take their families and children (“Divided council gives OK to Carolina Classic,” Sept. 21)? I believe this vote was an awful mistake for holding the fair this year.

How will the operators of the merry-go-round sanitize all the horses that the children will ride and touch? It will be a long wait if the operators do this. And also the Ferris wheel -- how can they sanitize every seat? Is it worth our children's health to expose them to this COVID danger? Do those without their shots think it is better for the city not to lose money? Is that more important than their health and their childrens’?

How many of the City Council members have talked with the doctors and nurses caring for these children at the local hospitals or how many of these little children are in the ICU? If there is only a handful, that's one handful too many. Think about it.

Shirley Moser

Winston-Salem