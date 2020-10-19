WLET - Sidney C. Teague II

Following mandates
COVID-19 is here and it's here to stay. Scientists are telling us that masks should be mandatory. Some of our politicians say that wearing a mask should be a choice.
But we all have to follow mandates. In my 44 years as a practicing dentist, I was required to follow professional mandates from the N.C. State Board of Dental Examiners "to protect the public health, safety, and welfare" of the citizens:
- Initially securing a state license only after eight years of higher learning and after passing rigorous state and national board exams;
- Annual renewal of original license after extensive questioning of any legal or moral lapses the prior year;
- Renewal of DEA (narcotics) license every three years;
- 15 hours annual continuing education;
- Separate permit to administer anesthesia or sedation;
- Maintain direct supervision of all personnel working in the dental office;
- Maintain strict sanitary conditions in the dental office for staff and patients;
- Meet all other OSHA requirements;
- Meet Standard of Care requirements in the treatment of patients;
- Numerous additional mandates added since the era of COVID-19.
Can one imagine that I would have a choice in adhering to the above mandates to protect public health? We know that individuals can help protect public health simply by wearing a mask.
My Republican Party has left me on the national and state level due to its cavalier attitude toward masking. I will be voting accordingly this year.
Sidney C. Teague II, DDS
Lewisville
