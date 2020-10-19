 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Sidney C. Teague II
0 comments

WLET - Sidney C. Teague II

  • 0

Following mandates

COVID-19 is here and it's here to stay. Scientists are telling us that masks should be mandatory. Some of our politicians say that wearing a mask should be a choice.

But we all have to follow mandates. In my 44 years as a practicing dentist, I was required to follow professional mandates from the N.C. State Board of Dental Examiners "to protect the public health, safety, and welfare" of the citizens:

  • Initially securing a state license only after eight years of higher learning and after passing rigorous state and national board exams;
  • Annual renewal of original license after extensive questioning of any legal or moral lapses the prior year;
  • Renewal of DEA (narcotics) license every three years;
  • 15 hours annual continuing education;
  • Separate permit to administer anesthesia or sedation;
  • Maintain direct supervision of all personnel working in the dental office;
  • Maintain strict sanitary conditions in the dental office for staff and patients;
  • Meet all other OSHA requirements;
  • Meet Standard of Care requirements in the treatment of patients;
  • Numerous additional mandates added since the era of COVID-19.

Can one imagine that I would have a choice in adhering to the above mandates to protect public health? We know that individuals can help protect public health simply by wearing a mask.

My Republican Party has left me on the national and state level due to its cavalier attitude toward masking. I will be voting accordingly this year.

Sidney C. Teague II, DDS

Lewisville

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News