WLET - Sidney C. Teague II

Following mandates

COVID-19 is here and it's here to stay. Scientists are telling us that masks should be mandatory. Some of our politicians say that wearing a mask should be a choice.

But we all have to follow mandates. In my 44 years as a practicing dentist, I was required to follow professional mandates from the N.C. State Board of Dental Examiners "to protect the public health, safety, and welfare" of the citizens:

Initially securing a state license only after eight years of higher learning and after passing rigorous state and national board exams;

Annual renewal of original license after extensive questioning of any legal or moral lapses the prior year;

Renewal of DEA (narcotics) license every three years;

15 hours annual continuing education;

Separate permit to administer anesthesia or sedation;

Maintain direct supervision of all personnel working in the dental office;

Maintain strict sanitary conditions in the dental office for staff and patients;

Meet all other OSHA requirements;

Meet Standard of Care requirements in the treatment of patients;

Numerous additional mandates added since the era of COVID-19.