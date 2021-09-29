WLET - Sidney Parker - SATURDAY

A little humility

I was listening to some woman on TV talking about how she took her kid out of school when the school instituted a mask mandate. She was saying she didn't like the idea that the school thought it knew better than she as a parent did. And I wondered what kind of confidence is required for a parent to think that he or she always knows best and how a parent attains that level of certainty.

All of us who are grown know that our parents made mistakes from time to time; they’re human. We also know that science teachers know more about science than most parents; math teachers know more about math than most parents; history, literature, health, etc. When politicians tell parents, “You know what's best for your children,” aren’t they just buttering them up to get their votes?

I don't like being buttered up for my vote. People who do that think I'm stupid.

It doesn’t hurt that such statements also undermine public education, a long-term goal of the Republican Party.

The GOP has always been against serving the public good. Money that communities invest in public health, education, Medicare, Social Security, etc., is money that their rich donors can't get their hands on. And they want all the money.