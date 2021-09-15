WLET - Simon Jeffries

When I first learned about COVID-19, from competent medical authorities who worked for the Trump administration, I did everything I could to avoid it. I followed the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci in particular. Despite former President Trump’s own transparent attempts to downplay the virus, and his promotion of sci-fi miracle cures, I followed the authoritative medical advice.

I was thrilled when vaccines were developed and eager to be inoculated. I ignored all the quack claims from people who had no credentials in their fields but just liked to blather on TikTok.

I was quickly inoculated and resumed normal living – until those who had refused to be inoculated ushered in the delta variant and we had to go backward.

The vast, vast majority of Americans dying of COVID-19 now are the unvaccinated.

I’m not particularly political. But it’s not hard for a person with common sense to understand that North Carolina’s health secretary, Dr. Mandy Cohen, knows more about the virus than Tucker Carlson. It’s just not that hard.