WLET - Simon Jeffries

Just imagine

Calling in recently to the Fox News show "Unvaccinated" -- I mean, "Unfiltered" -- former disgraced and twice-impeached President Trump said to host Dan Bongino, “Could you imagine if I were president right now and we had this massive attack from the coronavirus? ... If that were me, they would say, ‘What a horrible thing, what a horrible job.’”

Those of us with memories don't have to imagine. That’s exactly what happened.

When Trump was president, even though he knew that COVID was deadly, he constantly downplayed it. He said it was like the flu. Over 400,000 Americans died on his watch.

What a horrible thing. What a horrible job. What a horrible person.

President Biden is actually trying to keep people from dying. Trump didn't give a damn about anyone but himself.

Simon Jeffries

Winston-Salem