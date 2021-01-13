WLET - Siri Bruccellieri

Selective misperception

The writer of the Jan. 13 letter “Pelosi’s obsession” says that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hatred for President Trump is obvious.

Really? Is it as obvious as his hatred of her?

The writer says that Pelosi must be leading the movement to impeach President Trump a second time because she hates him.

Is the writer unaware of Trump’s incitement to insurrection on Jan. 6? He didn’t mention it at all.

I suppose one might think that Pelosi was motivated by hatred if one wasn’t aware of Trump’s attempt to overthrow a democratic election by inciting a mob to attack the Capitol building.

One would have to work hard to not be aware of that. It was in the news. Everywhere.

Is this selective misperception how conservatives keep from holding Trump accountable for anything he says or does?

Siri Bruccellieri

Winston-Salem