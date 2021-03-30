WLET - Siri Bruccilieri

Scapegoats
We’ve got a deadly pandemic. We’ve got a climate crisis that’s causing increased flooding and disastrous storms. We’ve got an aged infrastructure that poses the danger of bridge and road collapse. We’ve got people crowding the southern border. We’ve got income inequality that threatens working people with life-long debt. We've got a lack of access to medical care. And Republicans have decided that this is a great time to pick on kids who want to play sports.
Yes, they’re transgender kids. They’re vulnerable, they’re scared and they’re pariahs to conservative religious people.
Perfect targets for Republicans.
It’s always someone, isn’t it? They’ve always got to find someone they can make "less than."
It beats working on the real problems, I guess — especially when the only solutions they have are lower taxes and more guns.
Siri Bruccilieri
Winston-Salem