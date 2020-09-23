WLET - Siri Bruccillieri

Trump's beliefs

Mick Scott may want to avoid Nazi analogies (“There are many here among us,” Sept. 20), but Holocaust historian Steve Silberman recently called President Trump’s determination of who possesses worthy genes “indistinguishable from the Nazi rhetoric that led to Jews, disabled people, LGBTQ, Romani and others being exterminated.”

“You have good genes, you know that, right?” Trump told a crowd of supporters in Minnesota on Sept. 18. “A lot of it is about the genes, isn’t it, don’t you believe? The racehorse theory. You think we’re so different? You have good genes in Minnesota.”

The “racehorse theory” of genetics holds that some human beings are born genetically superior to others.

In the same speech, Trump mocked refugees and attacked three Democratic congresswomen of color: New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib and Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar.

Halie Soifer, executive director of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, characterized Trump’s remarks as “eugenics” — basing a human being’s worth on genes. “It was used by Nazis to justify genocide,” she tweeted. “Today, it’s used by white nationalists — & apparently the @POTUS — to justify hate.”