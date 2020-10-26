 Skip to main content
WLET - Siri Bruccillieri
Legit

Legit

President Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, his former aide, Rick Gates, his longtime personal political adviser, Roger Stone, and his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, have all been charged and convicted of serious crimes. His “university” was fined $25 million for bilking its students. His charity was shut down and fined $2 million after he admitted he’d misused its funds.

But Trump wants us to think that Joe Biden is a criminal because, well, his son had emails. Sure, that seems legit.

Siri Bruccillieri

Winston-Salem

