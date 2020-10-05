WLET - Stan Meiburg

Candidates' messages

It is fair to judge candidates by the messages that are put forward on their behalf. In the 74th state legislative district, we are receiving daily, deceptive mail flyers that purport to be about one candidate but are in fact designed to use untruths and misrepresentation to push another. They appear to be funded by the same dark money groups that use fear and intimidation to manipulate North Carolina politics.

The best that can be said about these messages is that perhaps they can be recycled rather than taking up valuable space in a landfill.

The way to stand up to such shameful political tricks is to vote for Dan Besse, an experienced public servant whose record demonstrates decency, moderation, honor, integrity and sincerity. These political values are always in style, and we need them now more than ever in our state legislature.

Stan Meiburg

Winston-Salem