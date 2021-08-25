WLET - Stanley Montgomery - THURSDAY

Held to standards

President Biden is finally withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan — something that previous presidents couldn't accomplish, yet a vast majority of Americans wanted. And all Republicans can do is gripe. "He's not doing it right." "He’s not saving enough refugees.” “He’s saving too many refugees.”

In the meantime, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is spreading COVID misinformation, Rep. Laurent Boebert and Rep. Matt Gaetz are trying to avoid legal trouble while saying they prefer the Taliban to America and preparing their followers for their next attempt to overthrow the government and Greene actually said, "Biden is a piece of s---"

Democratic politicians are held to impossible standards and Republican politicians are held to none and Republicans are fine with that. This is why our nation is in so much trouble.

Stanley Montgomery

Winston-Salem