 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Stanley Montgomery
0 Comments

WLET - Stanley Montgomery

  • 0

Held to standards

President Biden is finally withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan -- something that previous presidents couldn't accomplish, yet a vast majority of Americans wanted. And all Republicans can do is gripe. "He's not doing it right." "He’s not saving enough refugees.” “He’s saving too many refugees.”

In the meantime, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is spreading COVID misinformation, Rep. Laurent Boebert and Rep. Matt Gaetz are trying to avoid legal trouble while saying they prefer the Taliban to America and preparing their followers for their next attempt to overthrow the government and Greene actually said, "Biden is a piece of s---"

Democratic politicians are held to impossible standards and Republican politicians are held to none and Republicans are fine with that. This is why our nation is in so much trouble.

Stanley Montgomery

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.
Crime

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.

Former pastor T Elliott Welch was indicted Monday on 13 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. According to a search warrant, investigators said someone on the Kik messaging application using the name pastormills42 shared child pornography. The search warrant said Welch admitted downloading, viewing and sharing child pornography, including as recent as a few days before Forsyth County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at his house in Tobaccoville. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News