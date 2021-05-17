 Skip to main content
WLET - Stephen Wishnevsky - TUESDAY
Cheap protection

With a great collective sigh of relief, we remove our masks, but perhaps a little caution?

There are more viruses, (viri) than one. We avoided last year’s flu season, but those strains are still out there, still mutating, just waiting for hosts.

We lost some of our natural immunity to the great mass of viruses, because we were isolating, like good citizens, And now we have to rebuild it. Cautiously. Being immune to COVID-19 does not make you immune to the common cold or the next batch of influenza.

So, be careful, it's a viral jungle out there. A mask is real cheap protection compared to a week in bed with a fever. Have fun.

Stephen Wishnevsky

Walkertown

