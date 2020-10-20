WLET - Steve Fletcher - FRIDAY

Blame Trump and Tillis

Sen. Thom Tillis’ website claims that he “is fighting to protect your health and safety,” and that he has a “plan to keep NC safe and defeat Covid-19” and a “plan to hold China accountable for COVID-19.” Really? Has he shown these to the president?

More than 222,000 Americans are dead, most as a direct result of President Trump’s failure to develop and execute an effective national strategy, not surprising given his ignorance, incompetence and hubris. Tens of thousands more will die as he himself spreads the virus and ignores the science.

Blame China as the source of COVID-19, but blame Trump and his Republican enablers, including Tillis, for the catastrophic consequences. It is both astonishing and infuriating to compare the death totals in other countries with ours:

Nigeria, population 206.1 million, 1,113 deaths;

South Korea, population 51.3 million, 430 deaths;

Japan, population 126.4 million, 1,624 deaths;

Australia, population 25.5 million, 897 deaths;

Canada, population 37.7 million, 9,557 deaths.