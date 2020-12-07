WLET - Steve Fletcher -THURSDAY

At least try

There is a growing narrative, fueled by media speculation, that President-elect Biden will have to scale back the agenda he ran on, because there’s no way even a 50-50 Senate will go along. Even if this ultimately proves to be true, it is not a legitimate reason for him to throw in the towel at the outset.

Mr. Biden ran and won on a set of policies and proposals. He should aggressively push to implement the campaign promises he made. It would not be a repudiation of his pledge to work with the other side, nor evidence of bad faith, for him to live up to his word. To do less would cost him both credibility and respect.

Bipartisanship is a two-way street. If the Republicans have good faith objections or constructive suggestions, let them make their case to the American people. Let them defy skeptics and demonstrate a willingness to reach out and find common ground. However remote that possibility, Democrats should be likewise willing to engage in dialogue.