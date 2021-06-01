 Skip to main content
WLET - Steve Fletcher
WLET - Steve Fletcher

Finding consensus

There has to be a better way of getting to consensus on facts, on facts that matter, and on public policy based on facts that matter. As matters now stand, confusion and discord reign.

Maybe presenting facts and issues and issues about facts to the public, via TV and YouTube and other media platforms, in an entertaining, hence captivating, and ultimately informative way could go a long way toward reaching that consensus.

There’s one format – the jury trial – that’s been around for centuries by which facts and issues in dispute are presented to a segment of the public – the jury, which then determines what to believe and resolves the dispute.

Moreover, the jury trial is inherently dramatic in structure and has proven effective in elucidating important issues and attracting a wide audience. Think Inherit The Wind or To Kill A Mockingbird or TV series like Perry Mason and Law and Order.

There once was a program on PBS – The Advocates – that debated issues of the day in a trial format, putting policy experts and proponents and opponents in the witness box and subjecting them to examination by an advocate for each side of the proposition at hand. It ran from 1969-1974. Check it out: https://openvault.wgbh.org/exhibits/advocates/media.

If nothing else, such a show just might get people to think and think critically, about local as well as national issues. That would be a start.

Steve Fletcher

Clemmons

