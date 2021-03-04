WLET - Steve Fletcher

Radical proposals

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Republicans harp on the radical leftist agenda of the Biden administration. Even if their characterization were accurate, what exactly is bad or unexpected about a president doing what he promised he would do if elected?

Moreover, what exactly is radical about policy proposals that enjoy broad public support, such as upping the minimum wage? Opponents express concern about the impact an increase would have on small businesses. What would actually be radical is reframing this concern as an issue of a business’s right to legally exist and operate. Really, why should a business that can’t pay its employees a living wage be allowed to be in business, especially if employees require taxpayer-funded subsidies and services? This is a question worth asking.

The Republicans, during the Trump reign of error, were fond of reminding us that elections have consequences. But, of course, why should we expect them to abide by the same principle or rule of governing when a Democrat gets elected? Their consistent application of shifting justifications to oppose anything and everything might otherwise be labeled hypocrisy, but, as Michael Gerson points out (“The party of white grievance,” March 4), hypocrisy requires the existence of a standard.