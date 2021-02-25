WLET - Steve Henderson
An 8-year-old girl was shot in the head Friday in the 4700 block of Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
Cellphone video shows a Winston-Salem police officer using his Taser on a man who is already on the ground during a tense confrontation at a g…
The on-duty officer was not dispatched on a call at the time, a police spokesman said, but called dispatchers saying that he needed help.
Winston-Salem police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found at a recycling facility Monday morning.
14-year-old Davidson County girl rescued after police shootout in Arkansas. Police officer wounded and suspect dead, authorities said.
An Amber Alert has been canceled for 14-year-old Savannah Childress.
Two former Appalachian State students plead guilty for role in illegal drug operation that resulted in $1.5 million in sales at three universities, including Appalachian State.
Two former Appalachian State University students pleaded guilty this week for their role in an illegal drug ring that garnered more than $1.5 …
Bulky item pickup starts for Winston-Salem residents on March 1, with each neighborhood getting its turn to watch strangers drive streets in p…
The father of a Germanton woman whose body was found this week at a Winston-Salem recycling center is mourning her loss while still waiting fo…
Wells Fargo & Co.'s nationwide branch-closing initiative has resumed after about a two-month pause with 21 listed in its latest submission…
A state House bill introduced Wednesday would extend eligibility until Dec. 31 for a key federal unemployment insurance program.