WLET - Steve Henderson

Giving credit

Despite having no use politically for Gov. Roy Cooper, I give him credit for the way he’s handled the coronavirus crisis.

He has done better than the governor s of California, Washington, Oregon, New York and New Jersey. Thank you, Gov. Cooper, thank you.

Steve Henderson

Winston-Salem

