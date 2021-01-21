WLET - Steve Scroggin - SATURDAY Jan 21, 2021 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It's trueHallelujah!Spread the word. It is actually true! There is an adult at the wheel.Steve ScrogginWinston-Salem 0 comments Tags Steve Scroggin Adult Winston-salem Wheel Hallelujah Spread The Word Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local News Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton has died Jan 17, 2021 Longtime Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton has died, county officials said late Sunday night. Local News How and where to get a COVID-19 vaccination in and near Forsyth County 21 hrs ago Forsyth County Department of Public Health Crime Yadkin sheriff: Man shot his wife and his in-laws before shooting himself. 82-year-old father-in-law is lone survivor. Jan 19, 2021 A Yadkin County man shot his wife's parents, then his wife and finally himself on Sunday, leaving only the father-in-law alive, according to a… Crime Suit: House parents sexually abused their own daughter in addition to several boys at Children's Home in Winston-Salem Jan 18, 2021 A woman has filed a lawsuit alleging that her parents sexually abused her, as well as several boys who stayed at the Children's Home in Winsto… Local News Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board calls meeting for Thursday Jan 19, 2021 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education has called a special meeting for Thursday to discuss the return of high school student… +2 Crime FBI arrests Pilot Mountain man for alleged role in storming U.S. Capitol Jan 19, 2021 FBI agents arrested a Pilot Mountain man Tuesday for his alleged role in the insurrection Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Local News Forsyth County Health Department set to start vaccinations for people ages 65-74 Jan 19, 2021 Vaccination appointments are scheduled to resume online Wednesday for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, including accepting indi… Local News Bar permits canceled without notice, owners in Winston-Salem say. State says it will work with businesses. Jan 16, 2021 Bar owners in Winston-Salem and elsewhere are worried about losing their permits to sell alcoholic beverages, but state officials are saying t… Local News 17-year-old girl faces new charge in death of 13-year-old Winston-Salem boy in chase Jan 13, 2021 A 17-year-old girl is facing a new charge in connection with a chase involving Forsyth County sheriff's deputies that left a 13-year-old boy d… Crime 1 man dead, 1 injured in shooting at Winston-Salem apartment complex Jan 19, 2021 One man was found shot to death Monday night in a South Stratford Road apartment and, nearby, another man was shot multiple times while inside…