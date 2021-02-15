WLET - Steve Slechta

Day of infamy

Jan. 6, 2021, was another day that will live in infamy. Trump-led insurrectionists attacked and vandalized our Capitol, trying to reach and harm House and Senate members and the vice president, and they murdered a police officer.

This treason was compounded on Feb. 13, 2021, when 43 spineless, amoral Republican senators sided with the insurrection and chose not to convict the seditious ringleader of these crimes against America.

Make no mistake; acquittal will embolden former President Trump and his insurrectionists. He and they will regroup and continue to conspire against our Constitution. They will attack again.

Steve Slechta

Winston-Salem