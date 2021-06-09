 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Steve Welker - FRIDAY
0 Comments

WLET - Steve Welker - FRIDAY

  • 0

Commissioners reconsider

I appreciated the Journal's thoughtful June 6 editorial “Have a … smile” about some of Surry County commissioners' regrettable foray into Coca-Cola cancel culture.

The commissioners reconsidered their action on June 7 and rescinded it, 3-2.

The meeting went on for three hours, including nearly 60 minutes of public-forum comments when most of the speakers took the commissioners to task for not focusing their efforts and attention on Surry County's problems such as drug abuse and lack of jobs. Three representatives of Charlotte-based Coca-Cola Consolidated, the actual owner of the Coke machines in county buildings, also appealed to the board to reverse its action.

The discussion and vote to rescind the May decision came near the end of the meeting. It's on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCMKaCqkJU8&amp;t=370s.

Steve Welker

Mount Airy

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money
Politics

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money

Arnita Miles, community activist and former Winston-Salem police officer, accused Tonya McDaniel, a Forsyth County commissioner, of misappropriating about $47,000 in grant money meant for the Winston-Salem NAACP and pocketing it into a personal bank account. No criminal charges have been filed. Blueprint NC, a nonprofit, said it gave the grant money based on an application made on behalf of the local NAACP, but the past president of the chapter said he was never aware that a grant request had been made and he never saw any of that money come through the Winston-Salem NAACP.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News