WLET - Steven Feldman - SUNDAY

Election madness

The right to vote and confidence in the fairness of our elections are critical to our republic.

I applaud the many people who are so passionate about making sure that all Americans who have the right to vote get to exercise that right in our elections. We are fortunate to have such dedicated citizens and public servants.

I also appreciate the many people who are so passionate about securing our elections to assure that only those Americans who have the right to vote get to vote. We are fortunate to have these dedicated citizens and public servants, too.

Instead of demonizing each other and denigrating others’ motivations (something that seems far too common these days), I would hope that the adults in the room from both these groups would simply sit down together and hash out a system that assures, to everyone’s satisfaction, that all Americans who have the right to vote and only those Americans who have that right get to vote without undue impediment in our elections. Working together, accomplishing this goal should be practical and feasible. Recognizing that we share this goal and achieving it might even help reduce the maddening enmity infecting our great society.

Steven Feldman

Winston-Salem