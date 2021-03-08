WLET - Steven Feldman

Mean-spirited attack

A letter arrived from Sen. Paul Ryan touting North Carolina’s Mark Walker, candidate for the U.S. Senate, and his conservative credentials. I met Walker while he was in Congress. He struck me as caring and honorable.

Ryan’s letter said that Walker is “alarmed by the Democrats’ unchecked spending, ballooning deficits, and dangerous indifference to our nearly $28 trillion national debt.”

I, too, worry about the national debt, but I wonder where then-Rep. Walker was (and Rep. Virginia Foxx) when — with Republican majorities in both the U.S. House and Senate — the deficit (the rate at which the debt grew) grew in every one of the four years of the Trump presidency (https://www.thebalance.com/us-deficit-by-year-3306306).

What bothers me most about the letter is not that Walker and the Republicans didn’t bring down the debt, but the cynical, mean-spirited attack on Democrats for a problem Republicans exacerbated. It would be nice if our leaders didn’t try to exacerbate our divisions and would be honest and respectful to one another.

I have so much respect for Walker as a human being. I think you can do better than this, Pastor Walker.

Steven Feldman

Winston-Salem