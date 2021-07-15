WLET - Stewart Cooper

Not that divided

In his most recent offering (“Evenly split,” July 15) this frequent letter writer conflates an evenly split U.S. Senate with its representing the present sentiments of the American people toward elements of this administration’s agenda. It does not.

As so many others of this bent, he attempts to hoodwink readers into believing that the present Senate split actually represents the overall desires of the people. All polling fails to support this position. The vast majority of Americans look favorably upon the recent COVID crisis package and the vaccination mission. They also strongly support vast infrastructure plans.

None of this is “extreme.”

Let’s be clear: Polling data clearly signal that today’s Republican Party does not represent anywhere near 50% of what the people of this country want (or need). The party is out of step with an evolving societal majority. Many Republican supporters agree with much of the agenda being offered up by the Democrats. Beyond partisan politics they understand the acute need for America to catch up in an ever-changing, demanding world.