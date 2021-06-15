 Skip to main content
WLET - Susan Call
WLET - Susan Call

Repent

I can’t believe the headline of Cal Thomas’ June 15 column, “Southern Baptists: Time to repent!” He should be writing, “Southern liberals: Time to repent!” When is he going to write that one?

Susan Call

Winston-Salem

