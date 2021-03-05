 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Susan Griffey - SUNDAY
0 comments

WLET - Susan Griffey - SUNDAY

  • 0

Fighting the virus

I agree with your March 2 editorial, “Loosening the reins, carefully.” I’m grateful for Gov. Roy Cooper’s steady hand during the coronavirus pandemic and I’m grateful that he hasn’t folded to political pressure.

After you wrote, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted all business restrictions in Texas. He says he’s urging people to continue wearing masks, but not requiring it.

That doesn’t make much sense to me and I think we’re going to see a COVID surge in Texas.

I just don’t get it. I don’t see how grown men and women can say that responding with caution to a public health crisis is an attack on their freedom.

Wind up in a hospital bed with a respirator down your throat – that’s an attack on your freedom.

There must be something else going on with them.

Almost everywhere I go in Winston-Salem, I see people wearing masks and keeping their distance. It’s so respectful, so encouraging. I’m sure they include Democrats and Republicans. I wish people in the federal government could get along as well as we can with our neighbors. Maybe we need to start electing a different kind of politician to office.

That Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois seems smart.

In any event, Cooper is doing the right thing, as are local business owners and customers and everyone else who is working to end this thing. My thanks to everyone who is fighting the virus however they can.

Susan Griffey

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News