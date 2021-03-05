WLET - Susan Griffey - SUNDAY

Fighting the virus

I agree with your March 2 editorial, “Loosening the reins, carefully.” I’m grateful for Gov. Roy Cooper’s steady hand during the coronavirus pandemic and I’m grateful that he hasn’t folded to political pressure.

After you wrote, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted all business restrictions in Texas. He says he’s urging people to continue wearing masks, but not requiring it.

That doesn’t make much sense to me and I think we’re going to see a COVID surge in Texas.

I just don’t get it. I don’t see how grown men and women can say that responding with caution to a public health crisis is an attack on their freedom.

Wind up in a hospital bed with a respirator down your throat – that’s an attack on your freedom.

There must be something else going on with them.

Almost everywhere I go in Winston-Salem, I see people wearing masks and keeping their distance. It’s so respectful, so encouraging. I’m sure they include Democrats and Republicans. I wish people in the federal government could get along as well as we can with our neighbors. Maybe we need to start electing a different kind of politician to office.