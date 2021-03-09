 Skip to main content
WLET - Susan Horton
WLET - Susan Horton

Never so pleasant

I would like to commend Novant Health and its employees at the COVID-19 vaccination site at Hanes Mall. The operation is extremely well organized and efficient, plus the staff is knowledgeable and very nice. Receiving a shot has never been so pleasant!

Susan Horton

Winston-Salem

