 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Susan Pflug
0 comments

WLET - Susan Pflug

  • 0

President Trump is oh, so generously going to give senior citizens $200 just before the election (“Trump makes healthcare pitch,” Sept. 25). Vote buying is illegal, and that is exactly what he is doing. Only he isn't using his own or campaign money -- he's bribing us with our own money!

He is a charlatan. Don't fall for this ploy, seniors. Remember -- he has threatened to end Social Security and Medicare. Better save that $200.

Susan Pflug

Mount Airy

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News