WLET - Susan Pflug

President Trump is oh, so generously going to give senior citizens $200 just before the election (“Trump makes healthcare pitch,” Sept. 25). Vote buying is illegal, and that is exactly what he is doing. Only he isn't using his own or campaign money -- he's bribing us with our own money!
He is a charlatan. Don't fall for this ploy, seniors. Remember -- he has threatened to end Social Security and Medicare. Better save that $200.
Susan Pflug
Mount Airy
