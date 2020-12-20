WLET - Susan Warren

Reading the article “Restaurant visit sparks ‘shaming’” on Dec.15 brought a lot of thoughts to mind.
When someone posts their thoughts and photos on social media to connect to their families and friends, this becomes a public forum. When a lot of people view these posts, one’s life is not private anymore. There will be positive and negative responses when they read the posts that can bring happiness or criticism.
How ironic; when Facebook was developed, the name had such meaning. Your face is out there for all to see. Your life is an open book now.
Susan Warren
Winston-Salem
