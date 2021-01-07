WLET - T.A. Seaver

Law and order
So, this is what a law and order president looks like? Tell that to the members of the U.S. Congress trying to do their job to affirm the electoral vote of the states when thugs (oops, patriots) breached the Capitol. I cannot wait to hear the spin from the current president and his supporters, especially our N.C. Republican representatives and senators. Should be quite interesting.
Speaking of senators, we now know how civics is taught in the state of Alabama. Dear Sen. Tommy Tuberville: In our state, the House of Representatives, the Senate and the executive are not the three branches of the U.S. government. Perhaps you will receive the needed remedial instruction.
As they all are fond of saying, may God bless the United States of America!
T.A. Seaver
Winston-Salem