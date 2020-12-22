WLET - Teri Lu Wilson Mabe - FRIDAY

Happy birthday

Merry Christmas everybody! I feel the kid inside me emerging and after 2020 we all need to feel it. After so much sickness, chaos and hatred, it's time for hope, high spirits and love.

Christmas is my happy time full of family, friends (if only by phone), food, our elf on the shelf Benjamin, our annual gingerbread house construction, sparkly lights and a decked-out tree.

It's time to gear up for giving. So what if you don't have much money? The most special gifts are free, like careful hugs, well-wishes, masked visits, handmade gifts or cards, and fresh-baked goodies.

I love the sounds and smells of Christmas like children's laughter, a baby's coo, puppy kisses, music, pumpkin pies and fresh snow (yes, it has a smell).

In this season of giving, please give what you can because a little goes a long way. Live, love, laugh, hope, be joyful and forgive. Luke 6:38 states: For if you give you will get! Your gift will return to you in full and overflowing measure, pressed down, shaken together to make room for more and running over.

Whatever measure you use to give will be used to measure what is given back to you.

Happy birthday, Jesus!