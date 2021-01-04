WLET - Terry Blumenthal

Let Jesus guide

Regarding the letter “Standing firm” (Jan. 1), I agree 100%. The letter writer states: “What a wonderful world this would be if all Christians stood for our belief in our Lord Jesus Christ. Let the words of our Holy Bible be your guide.”

The following would serve as a terrific start: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat ... Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me” (Matthew 25:35, 40). Sounds pretty straightforward, and also completely inclusive.

So the previous letter writer and I agree — when you are thinking about how to treat other people, let Jesus be your guide.

Terry Blumenthal

Winston-Salem